Rocky Point Bird Observatory celebrates 25 years with public walks

A closeup look at a Northern Saw-Whet Owl, one of thousands that have been banded at the Rocky Point Bird Observatory. (photo contributed by Ann Nightingale)

Metchosin’s Rocky Point Bird Observatory (RPBO) is holding an open house at Pedder Bay on Sept. 14. All are invited to celebrate 25 years of bird monitoring on Vancouver Island. Parking is available at the Glenrose Farm Resturant for the event.

Free bird walks are being offered at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. Bird banding demonstrations will take place all morning.

The walks will showcase RPBO’s collection of 6,500 songbirds, 2,500 hummingbirds, and 700 owls. More than 150 volunteers put in 10,000 hours a year into these projects.

The 25th anniversary celebration will offer guided tours and demonstrations while furthering the RPBO’s public education mandate.

