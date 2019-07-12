Roller Disco Puppy Party coming to the West Shore this weekend

Satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a fun, family event

A puppy inferno will be heating up the roller skating rink at West Shore Parks and Recreation Saturday night.

Roller Skate Victoria and the Victoria Humane Society have teamed up to put on a Roller Disco Puppy Party, an event to raise money and awareness for the humane society, where 51 cats and dogs were surrendered in just one week last month.

“We want to get the word out on how important it is to adopt,” said event co-organizer and dog foster parent Nicky Nadeau. “We’ve had so many puppies and pregnant mommies come in the last few weeks.”

The influx of puppies at the shelter includes the seven-puppy ‘disco doggie litter,’ an impossibly adorable bunch of mixed breed pups surrendered from Bella Coola. Nadeu says they are most likely Labrador retriever/border collie mixes.

The event, held outside at the lacross box, will have music, skates for rent, and a chance to satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a meet and greet puppy station and ‘disco doggie kissing booth.’

Who can resist the adorable faces of the Victoria Humane Society’s Disco Doggie Litter? For $15, you can get your fill of puppy love at West Shore Parks and Recreation Saturday night. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society, Roller Skate Victoria)

“There will be music, people skating, lights, and then there will be a little meet and greet with the puppies outside of the rink,” Nadeu said.

Profits from the kissing booth, raffles, and a portion of the ticket price will benefit the Victoria Humane Society.

“I think it’s going to be a great family friendly event,” Nadeu said. “Whether you know how to skate or don’t, people are there to help if you’re a beginner.”

The Roller Disco Puppy Party is on Saturday, July 13 from 7 until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, with $5 skate rentals. The cost for families of four with four skate rentals is $65.

The Humane Society and Roller Skate Victoria are also asking the public to help them name the puppies by commenting on the pup’s pictures on Facebook. Visit the Roller Skate Victoria facebook page for details.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peninsula foodbank at ‘all-time low’

Just Posted

Process to create citizens assembly studying Saanich-Victoria amalgamation set to resume

Outstanding issues include size of assembly among other items

Two key companies join forces to expand service at Esquimalt graving dock

Ralmax buys Esquimalt Drydock Company

Roller Disco Puppy Party coming to the West Shore this weekend

Satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a fun, family event

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 12-14

Roller skate with puppies, check out the local market

View Royal rolling out new bike park

Park to open later this summer

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

VIDEO: North Island families facing child removal to receive free legal services

Child apprehension has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

EDITORIAL: Incentives would fuel purchase of e-bikes

Much has been made recently about the incentives being doled out by… Continue reading

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

Most Read