Roller Disco Puppy Party coming to the West Shore this weekend

A puppy inferno will be heating up the roller skating rink at West Shore Parks and Recreation Saturday night.

Roller Skate Victoria and the Victoria Humane Society have teamed up to put on a Roller Disco Puppy Party, an event to raise money and awareness for the humane society, where 51 cats and dogs were surrendered in just one week last month.

“We want to get the word out on how important it is to adopt,” said event co-organizer and dog foster parent Nicky Nadeau. “We’ve had so many puppies and pregnant mommies come in the last few weeks.”

The influx of puppies at the shelter includes the seven-puppy ‘disco doggie litter,’ an impossibly adorable bunch of mixed breed pups surrendered from Bella Coola. Nadeu says they are most likely Labrador retriever/border collie mixes.

The event, held outside at the lacross box, will have music, skates for rent, and a chance to satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a meet and greet puppy station and ‘disco doggie kissing booth.’

Who can resist the adorable faces of the Victoria Humane Society’s Disco Doggie Litter? For $15, you can get your fill of puppy love at West Shore Parks and Recreation Saturday night. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society, Roller Skate Victoria)

“There will be music, people skating, lights, and then there will be a little meet and greet with the puppies outside of the rink,” Nadeu said.

Profits from the kissing booth, raffles, and a portion of the ticket price will benefit the Victoria Humane Society.

“I think it’s going to be a great family friendly event,” Nadeu said. “Whether you know how to skate or don’t, people are there to help if you’re a beginner.”

The Roller Disco Puppy Party is on Saturday, July 13 from 7 until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, with $5 skate rentals. The cost for families of four with four skate rentals is $65.

The Humane Society and Roller Skate Victoria are also asking the public to help them name the puppies by commenting on the pup’s pictures on Facebook. Visit the Roller Skate Victoria facebook page for details.



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

