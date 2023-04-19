Rotary Club of Sidney donates to Victoria Hand Project’s Ukraine campaign

The gift will help with materials for prosthetic arms and to provide care to amputees

Rotarian Kenny Podmore (from left); Victoria Hand Project chief executive officer Michael Peirone; Kim Arkie with Victoria Hand Project; and Rotary Club of Sidney president Jim Parker hold a $5,000 cheque to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign. (Courtesy Kenny Podmore)

The Rotary Club of Sidney is donating $5,000 to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign.

The Victoria Hand Project is a non-profit organization that helps get prosthetic arms to amputees with little to no access.

The financial gift will help with the fees associated with providing care to amputees and materials for the prosthetic arms. The project is working to raise $200,000 to provide prosthetic care for 100 Ukrainian amputees and lay the foundation for more to be helped in the future.

Project founder Nick Dechev is a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Victoria. He has gone to Ukraine to help fit five amputees with customized prosthetic arms and train clinicians in Lviv and Vinnytsia.

More members of the team are planning to go to Ukraine this summer to form permanent partnerships and make prosthetic arms accessible in the country.

Those interested in supporting the campaign can visit victoriahandproject.com/ukraine.

SidneyUkraine