Rotarian Kenny Podmore (from left); Victoria Hand Project chief executive officer Michael Peirone; Kim Arkie with Victoria Hand Project; and Rotary Club of Sidney president Jim Parker hold a $5,000 cheque to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign. (Courtesy Kenny Podmore)

Rotarian Kenny Podmore (from left); Victoria Hand Project chief executive officer Michael Peirone; Kim Arkie with Victoria Hand Project; and Rotary Club of Sidney president Jim Parker hold a $5,000 cheque to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign. (Courtesy Kenny Podmore)

Rotary Club of Sidney donates to Victoria Hand Project’s Ukraine campaign

The gift will help with materials for prosthetic arms and to provide care to amputees

The Rotary Club of Sidney is donating $5,000 to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign.

The Victoria Hand Project is a non-profit organization that helps get prosthetic arms to amputees with little to no access.

The financial gift will help with the fees associated with providing care to amputees and materials for the prosthetic arms. The project is working to raise $200,000 to provide prosthetic care for 100 Ukrainian amputees and lay the foundation for more to be helped in the future.

Project founder Nick Dechev is a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Victoria. He has gone to Ukraine to help fit five amputees with customized prosthetic arms and train clinicians in Lviv and Vinnytsia.

More members of the team are planning to go to Ukraine this summer to form permanent partnerships and make prosthetic arms accessible in the country.

Those interested in supporting the campaign can visit victoriahandproject.com/ukraine.

SidneyUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria family celebrates small victories in child’s cancer journey
Next story
Writer shares tales of Growing up Weird in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Crofton author Liz Maxwell Forbes brings her tales from Growing up Weird, a Memoir of an Oak Bay Childhood to the Oak Bay Heritage Foundation Marion Cumming Lecture Series on April 26 at 7 p.m. in Windsor Park Pavilion. (Courtesy Elizabeth Forbes)
Writer shares tales of Growing up Weird in Oak Bay

Rotarian Kenny Podmore (from left); Victoria Hand Project chief executive officer Michael Peirone; Kim Arkie with Victoria Hand Project; and Rotary Club of Sidney president Jim Parker hold a $5,000 cheque to the Victoria Hand Project’s Hands for Ukraine campaign. (Courtesy Kenny Podmore)
Rotary Club of Sidney donates to Victoria Hand Project’s Ukraine campaign

Philip and Sonja Hathaway say they will camp in front of the B.C. legislature until they receive some news of when they will get their newborn daughter back. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn at Victoria hospital

UVic’s Julia Baum, left, and Hansi Singh are professors in biology and earth and ocean sciences, respectively. A new program at the university looks to equip the new generation to help solve the climate crisis. (Courtesy of UVic)
New UVic program strives to make students climate change solution leaders

Pop-up banner image