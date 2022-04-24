Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer

Jeff Wollach receives a gift certificate (on behalf of his wife) from Madone Pelan, manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, flanked by (from left) Joan Peggs, chair of the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Canada flag program, and committee members Clair Wakefield, Peter Lawrie and Bryan Crockford. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Rotary)

Each year Rotarians install Canada flags in yards for Oak Bay and Victoria residents ahead of spring and summer long weekends.

With 237 subscribers already this year, and an expectation to hit 600, some blocks will again resemble parade grounds with red and white flags flying.

The Canada Flag program fundraiser supports social and educational initiatives locally such as Threshold Youth Housing, Food Rescue project, Tillicum Therapy Dog Program, Our Place Society, Native Friendship House and Youth Leadership Development.

The program also supports international programs in Rwanda, training single mothers to be financially self-sufficient and building homes for them; in Mexico, with support for structures in earthquake damaged areas; and Ukraine, through a Ukraine Rotary Club working on humanitarian initiatives.

Early bird subscribers earned an entry into a draw for $25 gift certificates donated by The Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

Yael Wollach and Samantha Stone were named winners in the virtual draw on Jan. 4.

Flag installation on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Labor Day costs $50. Visit oakbayrotary.ca and click on Flag Program to participate.

