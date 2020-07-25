The Rotary Club of West Shore plans to drop 4,000 golf balls that are suspended form 40 feet above the ground for a charity fundraiser. (Pixabay)

Rotary tees up 4,000 golf balls to drop in West Shore fundraiser

Funds raised to benefit COVID-19 relief

Get ready “fore” a massive fundraiser, West Shore.

The Rotary Club of West Shore plans to drop 4,000 golf balls from 40 feet above ground in the name of charity.

On Sept. 26, members of the Rotary as well as Langford Fire Rescue will be at Olympic View Golf Club for the charity fundraiser. Three marked targets will be on the ground and with the golf balls suspended above, each individually numbered from one to 4,000. Fire department members will release the balls all at once and those closest to the targets will win a respective cash prize of $3,000, $1,000 or $500.

“This year we were supposed to have Lobsterfest but due to COVID-19 that got cancelled,” said Jim ten Hove, a long-time Rotary Club member. “Our president at the time said ‘Jim, you’ve done a golf ball drop before what do you think?’ And I said ‘yeah we can give it a whirl.”

Olympic View Golf Club donated the 4,000 balls and ten Hove took on the task of numbering each one on his own. It took a few days, but he didn’t mind doing it.

“We’re all volunteers and the money goes back into the community,” ten Hove said.

Last year, the Rotary Club of West Shore’s cornerstone fundraising project was for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Park in Langford. The club ended up raising about $263,000 for the park in the span of six months. Rotary has also funded community playgrounds offered scholarships for high school students.

With conditions in flux due to the pandemic, proceeds from the golf ball drop will go towards COVID-19 relief on the West Shore, with help going to small businesses, hunger reduction and helping those in isolation or in need of extra support.

The Rotary Club of West Shore will also continue its support for its two international projects – an orphanage in Haiti and a girls school in Malawi. The club is also on the lookout for another large project to focus on for 2021 which could be a community project, increasing literacy or helping the environment.

The Golf Ball Drop Charity Fundraiser will be streamed online on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. on the Rotary Club of West Shore’s Facebook page. Golf balls can be purchased for $5 per ball at rotarygolfballdrop.ca.

For more information about the event or to find out more about Rotary Club of West Shore meetings, contact jtenhove@shaw.ca.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

charityfundraiserRotaryWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy

Just Posted

Rotary tees up 4,000 golf balls to drop in West Shore fundraiser

Funds raised to benefit COVID-19 relief

Victoria parks staff threatened in Beacon Hill Park, refuse work

Two employees called 911 after individual made ‘threatening remarks,’ city says

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

North Saanich senior celebrates 95th birthday

Gerry Furstenau bought his lot in 1955, leaves it as a park in his brother’s name after his death

Tour de Victoria issues photo, riding challenges for cyclists

Summer Challenge fills a void as Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria takes hiatus

VIDEO: Canada’s top doc calls on young people to stop spreading COVID-19

Canadians aged 20-to-39 account for 60 per cent of new cases, one-third of them had to be hospitalized

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read