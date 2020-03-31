Curatorial and collections staff from the Royal BC Museum will be hosting online webinars as part of the RBCM@Home outreach programs starting on Tuesday, March 31. Photo courtesy RBCM

Royal BC Museum joins home education trend with outreach programs

Free webinar options available for RBCM@Home and kids’ programs, starting March 31

There’s a lot of information available at the Royal BC Museum and BC Archives.

And the staff love to share that with the public of all ages. But with COVID-19 forcing cancellation of its in-person education programs, not to mention the museum itself for general visits, and the National Geographic IMAX Theatre, the RBCM and its staff have come up with a creative way to continue offering public outreach.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, through free digital presentations offered on the Zoom app, the public can visit with members of the RBCM’s curatorial and collections staff who are working from home during the pandemic. Discover how they do their work, how their work is reflected in their homes and what they’re working on now.

The RBCM@Home program this Tuesday (March 31), An Archivist’s Home Archives, will see Genevieve Weber giving viewers a look at some of the personal archival material she has around her home, and what similar materials in your home might tell you about the lives of your family.

On Thursday, April 2, Dipping Into the Deep Sea features invertebrate collection manager Heidi Gartner, who will take people on a journey to the deep sea. She’ll also share some resources you can use at home to keep exploring.

Click here to find out how to access these two webinars on your computer or mobile device. Both run from noon-12:30 p.m.

And for young learners, RBCM@Home Kids will be hosting “museum play dates” online for free every Wednesday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. This week’s instalment is Drawing Dinosaurs with curator of paleontology, Dr. Victoria Arbour,who will lead viewers in dino drawing fun. Each weekly session will have some kind of “making” activity, so have paper and pencil crayons ready.

Click here to find the webinar ID numbers for using Zoom or phone dial-up options.

For more information on these or other digital programs being offered, visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca or subscribe to the RBCM newsletter.


CoronavirusRoyal BC Museum

