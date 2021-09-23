The Royal BC Museum is hosting three outdoor events in Colwood on Saturday, Sept. 25 to meet the community and share information about its programs. (Photo courtesy of Royal BC Museum)

Royal BC Museum mobile learning unit hits Colwood this weekend

Museum hosting three family fun-oriented events around city on Saturday

The Royal BC Museum is coming to Colwood this Saturday (Sept. 25) to meet the community and share information on its many programs, as it prepares a new home for its collections and research building.

“We are looking forward to introducing, or in many cases re-introducing Colwood residents to all the fun and activities that take place at the museum,” said Hanna Cho, the museum’s head of learning and community engagement, in a release. “In addition, we are excited to meet our new neighbours and learn about the Colwood community.”

Visitors can check out parts of the museum’s natural history collection at three separate events. Look for the museum’s white van and white tent at each location, where people will be invited to play museum and archives trivia and earn prizes.

RELATED STORY: New branch of Royal BC Museum to be built in Colwood

The first event, History Mystery, happens in the parking lot of the Greater Victoria Public Library’s Juan de Fuca branch on Island Highway from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitors will be invited to guess the purpose of different objects from the province’s past.

Birds and More, at Ocean Boulevard at Esquimalt Lagoon from noon to 1 p.m., will see museum staff share fascinating facts with visitors and answer their questions.

Mammoths, at the Royal Bay Beach sandpits at Royal Beach Park, takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. A replica mammoth tooth and an actual piece of a tusk will be on hand at the site, where a mammoth tooth really was discovered.

RELATED STORY: Royal Bay tooth lost in museum shuffle

Organizers note that because everyone’s safety is paramount, the Royal BC Museum follows all B.C. government COVID-19 health and safety protocols, with masks and social distancing encouraged for these outdoor events.

Visit https://www.royalbcmuseum.ca for more information.

