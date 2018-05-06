Royal Oak Burial Park giving out free carnations for Mother’s Day

Staff at Royal Oak Burial Park will again be handing out carnations to visitors of the burial ground on Mother’s Day. Saanich News file photo

Mother’s Day visitors to Royal Oak Burial Park will be presented with a fitting reminder of mom.

Once again this Mother’s Day, Royal Oak Burial Park is giving away 500 free carnations to visitors, some white flowers and some pink, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The resilient carnation with its feathery spikes and spicy fragrance has been associated with Mother’s Day since the holiday’s inception in the early 20th century

“White carnations are for mothers who have passed away,” said Crystabelle Fobler, Royal Oak Burial Park executive director. “We are happy provide free carnations for families to place on their mother’s grave at the park, or take the flower to place wherever they choose, perhaps a location that meant something to mom.”

Pink carnations signify gratitude and love for all mothers, she adds. The blooms will also be available at the entrance to Royal Oak Burial Park for all moms to enjoy.

American Anna Jarvis was the force behind Mother’s Day, and she’s believed to have started the tradition of wearing a pink carnation to show love for your mother, or a white one to honour your mother if she has passed away. (White carnations were the favourite flower of Jarvis’s mother.)

Royal Oak Burial Park is the only not-for-profit, community-owned Burial Park in Greater Victoria. The 134-acre facility is operated by the Board of Cemetery Trustees of Greater Victoria. The board was created in 1922 to develop, operate and maintain the cemetery on behalf of the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

