Staff at Royal Oak Burial Park will again be handing out carnations to visitors of the burial ground on Mother’s Day. Saanich News file photo

Royal Oak Burial Park giving out free carnations for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day visitors to Royal Oak Burial Park will be presented with a fitting reminder of mom.

Once again this Mother’s Day, Royal Oak Burial Park is giving away 500 free carnations to visitors, some white flowers and some pink, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The resilient carnation with its feathery spikes and spicy fragrance has been associated with Mother’s Day since the holiday’s inception in the early 20th century

“White carnations are for mothers who have passed away,” said Crystabelle Fobler, Royal Oak Burial Park executive director. “We are happy provide free carnations for families to place on their mother’s grave at the park, or take the flower to place wherever they choose, perhaps a location that meant something to mom.”

Pink carnations signify gratitude and love for all mothers, she adds. The blooms will also be available at the entrance to Royal Oak Burial Park for all moms to enjoy.

American Anna Jarvis was the force behind Mother’s Day, and she’s believed to have started the tradition of wearing a pink carnation to show love for your mother, or a white one to honour your mother if she has passed away. (White carnations were the favourite flower of Jarvis’s mother.)

Royal Oak Burial Park is the only not-for-profit, community-owned Burial Park in Greater Victoria. The 134-acre facility is operated by the Board of Cemetery Trustees of Greater Victoria. The board was created in 1922 to develop, operate and maintain the cemetery on behalf of the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Churchyard tour visits final resting place of Victoria pioneers

Just Posted

Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond tells us what this year’s tour has in store

Official opening for North Saanich’s Jubilee Park

District, sponsors to be on hand for May 10 event

Royal Oak Burial Park giving out free carnations for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day visitors to Royal Oak Burial Park will be presented with… Continue reading

Several cougar sightings reported in Saanich

Report of cougar on West Saanich Road Saturday night, with several other reports over 12-hour period

VIDEO: Explore local artists’ homes

The Fairfield Artists’ Studio Tour is on this weekend

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Churchyard tour visits final resting place of Victoria pioneers

Public can tour historic St. Luke’s Churchyard on May 12

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Donation boosts funding for Nigel House project

The Broadmead Care Society has received a $25,000 donation from 100+ Women… Continue reading

Art in the Vineyard searching for forgotten treasures

Art in the Vineyard seeks donations of previously loved treasures for June 23 event

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Most Read