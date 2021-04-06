Royal Roads University in Colwood rolls out spring webinars

Royal Roads University has a full roster of webinars lined up for weeks ahead.

A free online seminar will look at developing workforce readiness for climate change, to “help leaders plan, manage and grow their workforce capacity for climate adaptation,” the RRU website states.

The webinar takes place on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., featuring Royal Roads president Philip Steenkamp and Robin Cox, head of the climate and action leadership master’s program.

A second free webinar focuses on student stories from the Bachelor of Arts Interdisciplinary Studies (BIAS) program. The session takes place April 8 from 12 to 1 p.m., and allows those interested in studying at Royal Roads to have a preview into what the program is like.

“Our panelists will share their tips and tricks for those considering the program in the near future, and attendees will have the opportunity to put forth questions for the panel as well. This webinar will be moderated by BAIS program head and professor, Dr. Shelley Jones,” said the RRU website.

Throughout April, there will be multiple free seminars which inform potential students about programs offered at the university.

Other online seminars coming up this month include: Human Rights in and Through Sport, Diverse, Democratic and Daring Leadership, Leading with trust, and Why Getting the Climate Science Right in Course is Crucial to Protect Kids’ Rights.

To register or to view all of the upcoming virtual events, please visit www.royalroads.ca.

