Dr. Gavin Jones, medical lead for the emergency department of the Royal Jubilee Hospital, is all smiles as Marty the Marmot has his vitals signs read on the monitor. The Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals on Feb. 2 to raise money towards vital monitors in the Jubilee emergency department. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Royals test unbeaten streak on Hockey for Hospitals night

Marty and the Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals night on Feb. 2

Marty the Marmot had his vitals checked on his fifth annual visit to the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Monday.

This year’s trip involved a stop in the emergency room where Dr. Gavin Jones used a patient monitor to assess the vitals of the mutant-sized, and endangered, Vancouver Island Marmot.

In five years the Royals have raised about $80,000 dollars for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, which puts the money towards emergency departments in Victoria. Marty and the Victoria Royals hockey team will host Hockey for Hospitals night on Saturday, Feb. 2, when the Tri-City Americans visit Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Rumour has it the team has also gone unbeaten on Hockey for Hospital nights.

“We’re just saying, [Hockey for Hospitals] is a good luck charm,” said Melanie Mahlman, Victoria Hospitals Foundation, president and CEO. “Whenever community partners want to raise money for us and to support care providers we are immensely grateful.”

Funds raised through a portion of ticket sales, 50/50 ticket sales and the popular Chuck-a-Puck contest on game night will help the purchase of patient monitors for the emergency departments at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s $3.5 million You Are Vital campaign.

“We’re thrilled with our partnership and to have raised around $80,ooo in equipment that we’ll all be using in this community,” said Darren Parker, Royals senior VP of sales. “About 25 per cent of the community uses it, with 300 people a day are coming in and out of here.”

The Victoria Royals are 23-19-1 in second place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

reporter@saanichnews.com

