Runner tackles solo Goddess Run to raise funds for women, children fleeing violence

Carolyn West plans to run each of the Victoria Goddess Runs this year, in support of Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (Courtesy Carolyn West)

Running along Dallas Road to the sound of her own footsteps mingling with the natural shoreline noises is a favourite pastime for Carolyn West.

While she discovered running at a challenging time in life, it’s brought nothing but joy since.

“I’ve been running since 2019 after experiencing an event that impacted me negatively. I was out for a walk one day and had so much pent-up energy, I just took off running. That was the start of my running journey. When I run, nothing else matters.”

Two passions collide this year, as the Victoria Women’s Transition House is the charity of choice for the Victoria Goddess Run – among her favourite events. West works in administration at VWTH, where her commitment is about more than a paycheque.

“I believe that no matter the roadblocks in life, we are there for each other and encourage each other to keep going. And I feel strongly about the work of Victoria Women’s Transition House – supporting women and their children leaving violence and abuse,” West said. “I believe in the cause and I feel strongly about supporting women and their own healing journey.”

She’s done the Goddess Run, among other local races, since 2019, drawn in by the idea of women supporting women.

This year she’ll participate in the June, October and December Victoria Goddess Runs – all to benefit Victoria Women’s Transition House.

The pandemic has changed the usually crowded field of runners rushing past roadside fans waving banners and shouting support.

“I love running alone but I miss the energy and enthusiasm of running a race with a group and the group running community – folks cheering us along the route, volunteer guides helping (and) water stations,” West said. While safety changes remain in place this year, she has it on good authority a group of her peers will greet her at the finish of her June 12 race day.

Runners can register for the 5k, 10k or half marathon virtual run and participate as an individual or as part of a team. There are three virtual Victoria Goddess Run events this year – June 5 to 27 is the 10th Annual Victoria Goddess Run; October is the Harvest Moon Run; and in December there will be a Snowflake Run.

To register for the Victoria Goddess Runs or support VWTH and Carolyn’s run visit transitionhouse.net/events/goddessrun21.

