Ruth King Elementary students sell their wacky, wonderful creations

For some of the best sales techniques in town, look no further than Ruth King Elementary School students.

Grade 5 students sold their homemade crafts at the school’s Young Entrepreneurship Fair on Thursday, selling everything from stress balls and rock plants to origami and driftwood art – with a portion of proceeds going to local charities.

Teacher Katrin van der Leeden said students take home some valuable life skills, and maybe even a little profit.

“These kids have worked really hard the last six weeks to make a product and sell it today at this expo,” she said. “They learn a whole bunch of things: how to plan for this, how to make a product, how to get some money – they got a business loan from their parents which they have to pay back on Monday.”

van der Leeden said the students also learned about making a profit, marketing and communicating with customers.

Ruth King Elementary grade 5 student Parker Gillam sold his non-prickly rock cactuses at the school’s Young Entrepreneur Fair on Thursday.(Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Grade 5 student Parker Gillam made a rock garden he called, ‘Parker’s Prickle Pots.’ He said the cactus-painted rocks and dollar store pots cost less than $35 to put together and were a hit at the fair.

“I learned you got to think creative and be outside of the box,” he said.

Ciaran Morris proudly showed off his pom-pom pencil accessories to fair-goers. He marketed his creations, ‘Pomi Pomi Pencil Accessories.’

“These are accessories you can basically put on any pencil,” he said. These are made from soft materials and pre-made pom poms.”

The fair was open to students, parents and the community at large.

