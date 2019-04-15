Ruth King Elementary students sell their wacky, wonderful creations

For some of the best sales techniques in town, look no further than Ruth King Elementary School students.

Grade 5 students sold their homemade crafts at the school’s Young Entrepreneurship Fair on Thursday, selling everything from stress balls and rock plants to origami and driftwood art – with a portion of proceeds going to local charities.

Teacher Katrin van der Leeden said students take home some valuable life skills, and maybe even a little profit.

“These kids have worked really hard the last six weeks to make a product and sell it today at this expo,” she said. “They learn a whole bunch of things: how to plan for this, how to make a product, how to get some money – they got a business loan from their parents which they have to pay back on Monday.”

van der Leeden said the students also learned about making a profit, marketing and communicating with customers.

Ruth King Elementary grade 5 student Parker Gillam sold his non-prickly rock cactuses at the school’s Young Entrepreneur Fair on Thursday.(Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Grade 5 student Parker Gillam made a rock garden he called, ‘Parker’s Prickle Pots.’ He said the cactus-painted rocks and dollar store pots cost less than $35 to put together and were a hit at the fair.

“I learned you got to think creative and be outside of the box,” he said.

Ciaran Morris proudly showed off his pom-pom pencil accessories to fair-goers. He marketed his creations, ‘Pomi Pomi Pencil Accessories.’

“These are accessories you can basically put on any pencil,” he said. These are made from soft materials and pre-made pom poms.”

The fair was open to students, parents and the community at large.

Brooke McClain’s driftwood art included birds, chimes and wall hangings. She was one of many Grade 5 students who took part in the school’s Young Entrepreneurs Fair April 11. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Brooke McClain’s driftwood art included birds, chimes and wall hangings. She was one of many Grade 5 students who took part in Ruth King Elementary School’s Young Entrepreneurs Fair April 11. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Ciaran Morris shows off his spread of pom-pom pencil decals at Ruth King Elementary School’s Young Entrepreneurs Fair April 11. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Grade 5 student Kaija sold stress balls at the Ruth King Elementary Young Entrepreneurs Fair on Thursday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Ruth King Elementary Grade 5 student Parker Gillam sold his non-prickly rock cactuses at the school’s Young Entrepreneurs Fair on Thursday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
