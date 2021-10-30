Saanich artist Tiare Buoys paints marine debris to turn trash into art. (Photo courtesy of Tiare Buoys)

Saanich artist Tiare Buoys paints marine debris to turn trash into art. (Photo courtesy of Tiare Buoys)

Saanich artist and diver creates artwork from marine debris

Tiare Buoys finds meaning in turning ocean waste into art

Partnering art with diving and environmentalism is how a local Saanich resident is advocating for cleaner oceans.

Tiare Buoys turns marine debris into artwork and has been doing so since 2018, with artwork currently on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre until Nov. 1.

Buoys is a freelance photographer, underwater videographer, artist, commercial fisherman, and diver who is passionate about cleaning up the watery world.

She gleans a lot of meaning from taking ocean waste and turning it into something beautiful.

“It started when my boyfriend brought me an old buoy that he found in his storage container, he asked me if I’d be able to do something with it,” said Buoys. She then painted and hung that buoy, and from there forward, people were showing interest in purchasing them, so she began her artwork on marine pieces full-time.

With every buoy that she paints, Buoys traces it back to where it came from because a deep understanding of the story behind each piece will help others find that same connection.

“I think people need to be curious about where marine debris comes from so that we can start doing better,” said Buoys. “One way of doing that would be to choose sustainable seafood, reach out to a fisherman in your community to help you understand what’s going on in our oceans.”

Buoys is also an ocean ambassador with the Marine Stewardship Council. To learn more about Buoys’ work, visit her website at tiarebuoys.com/recycled-buoy-art.

ALSO READ: New Art Gallery home part of Victoria’s first arts and innovation district proposal

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtOcean Protection

Previous story
Greater Victoria’s sailing family survives stormy seas off California coast on epic voyage
Next story
Victoria group honoured for environmental education by Nature Canada

Just Posted

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats create misunderstandings about the important mammals. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween-linked creatures’ spooky reputation hurts protection efforts: conservation group

Greater Victoria Naturehood, which includes the Friends of Shoal Harbour Society in North Saanich, has earned a national environmental award from Nature Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria group honoured for environmental education by Nature Canada

Participants compete in the 2014 Cyclocross events at Bear Mountain in Langford. (Photo by Kevin Light)
Langford’s Bear Mountain set to host national cyclocross event

Co-founder Alexis Cobham in the Cheese Maker office set in a historic Oak Bay home – the one where she grew up. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Oak Bay cheese kit business feeds DIY culture