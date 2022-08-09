The winners of Saanich’s 2022 Arts, Culture and Heritage awards gather with Mayor Fred Haynes in front of municipal hall. They received certificates of recognition Aug. 8 in the council chambers. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich Arts, Culture and Heritage award winners honoured by municipality

Community volunteers, non-profit group recognized for exceptional contributions

Recipients of this year’s Saanich Arts, Culture and Heritage Awards were announced Monday night (Aug. 8) in council chambers.

The awards, handed out once per council term, aim to recognize the extraordinary work of individuals, groups, organizations and businesses that contribute to the vibrancy of Saanich’s cultural fabric.

Winners are carefully selected by members of the arts, culture and heritage advisory committee, an appointed group of volunteers who review nominations received from the community. Nominations are evaluated by their significance and impact on the community with awards granted in four categories: unsung hero, cultural steward, art of business, youth and lifetime achievement.

Parminder Virk, Ashley Howe and Teresa Ranson took home awards in the unsung hero category. Olivia Hahn won the youth award after authoring a book on teenage grief. Pulcherie Mboussi and Steven Baileys won lifetime achievement awards.

Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory, the only charitable organization to win this year, won the cultural steward award for proactively reviving and expanding its Centre of the Universe visitor centre.

All winners also received framed certificates and will be featured on the Saanich website in recognition of their achievements.

Visit saanich.ca/ACHawards to learn more about the recipients and awards.

