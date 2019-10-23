Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor attended the Saanich Junior Braves Anneswer to Cancer fundraiser and participated in the opening ceremony by doing the puck drop. (Ned Taylor/Twitter)

Saanich Braves Pink In The Rink raises more than $22,000 for end-of-life care

Braves have raised $91, 318 for the Victoria Hospice since 2015

The Saanich Junior Braves annual Pink In The Rink event raised $22,698 for Anneswer to Cancer and Victoria Hospice. The money raised will go towards supporting end-of-life care in Greater Victoria.

On Oct. 18, the Braves played against the Westshore Wolves in a charity match at G. R. Pearkes Recreation Centre. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor was in attendance and participated in the opening ceremony by doing the puck drop. The Wolves won the game 5-2.

Aside from the game, there was a 50/50 draw, games, a jersey auction, a beer garden and a silent auction. The jerseys were all donated by Team Sales in Victoria.

The Braves also donated the proceeds from the ticket sales and the profits made by the beer garden and the concession, noted Braves spokesperson Laura Peltier.

READ ALSO: Saanich Junior Braves turn the rink PINK in Friday fundraiser

She pointed out that folks from World Cup Soccer who started the Anneswer to Cancer fundraiser – named for founder Brett Hyslop’s late mother Anne – were also in attendance. They participated in activities to energize the crows and raise more money for Victoria Hospice.

After the game, three players volunteered to have their heads shaved by their teammates. The players who were willing to shave their heads had advertised on the Victoria Hospice website that they were willing to shave their heads if they reached their pledge goals – and they did. Team broadcaster Clayton Cochrane sacrificed his hair for the cause as well and noted that player Reily Weins was a good barber. Cochrane also donated his game-night salary to the cause.

Since 2015, the team has raised $91,318 for the Victoria Hospice. Prior to 2015, Pink In The Rink raised money for the Victoria Dragonboaters.

