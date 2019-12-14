Saanich church kicks off holidays with peaceful Winter Solstice service

St. Luke’s song-filled Christmas services come later

The St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church is providing Saanich residents with a moment of peace amid the bustle of the holidays.

The Longest Night Service is held on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22 – the Winter Solstice – and is meant to help attendees find a quiet moment of reflection as 2019 comes to a close.

READ ALSO: Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Anyone struggling with the lead up to Christmas, grappling with life changes or who simply wants to steer clear of the commercialism of the holiday is invited to take part in the service, led by pastors from St. Luke’s and the Lutheran Church of the Cross.

After the Longest Night Service, St. Luke’s will change gears and begin to spread some Christmas cheer. The 11th Christingle Carol Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The event caters to families with fun songs, movement and a shorter service but is enjoyed by folks of all ages each year, noted communications coordinator Barb Prescott.

Children enjoy helping to place figures in the nativity scene during the service and the Christingle oranges are always a big hit, she said. The service is a time to sing, be thankful and get in the joyful spirit.

READ ALSO: Donations down, Peninsula Santa’s Helpers worry heading into final week of toy drive

Two other Christmas Eve services are held later in the evening – the Family Communion Service will be at 7 p.m. and the Choral Communion Service will take place at 10 p.m. Both feature caroling, choir performances and candles.

A Christmas Day service will be held the next morning at 10:30 a.m. with carolling and the choir.

The St. Luke’s holiday events are open to all and parking is available at the church.

For more information about the events, visit the event page on the St. Luke’s website.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Cyclists rejoice as the Christmas Lights Parade returns

Just Posted

Bold and brassy quintet touches down at UVic

Internationally recognized Canadian Brass performing with Victoria Symphony on Dec. 21

West Shore Parks and Rec staff member injury raises concerns about cut-through traffic

WSPR says staff member ‘seriously injured’ while monitoring scheduled closure

Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Trans-Canada Highway affecting motorists Saturday

Traffick backed up at Helmcken overpass

Victoria resident catches, cleans pigeon feet to help fight stringfoot

Hair, string tangled around birds’ feet can cut off circulation to toes and whole feet

Cyclists rejoice as the Christmas Lights Parade returns

Family-friendly 10km ride visits big Christmas displays, Dec. 21

VIDEO: These are the top toys this Christmas, B.C. toy experts say

Consider the play value of a game, staff at Toy Traders say

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Most Read