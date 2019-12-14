Saanich church kicks off holidays with peaceful Winter Solstice service

The St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church is providing Saanich residents with a moment of peace amid the bustle of the holidays.

The Longest Night Service is held on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22 – the Winter Solstice – and is meant to help attendees find a quiet moment of reflection as 2019 comes to a close.

Anyone struggling with the lead up to Christmas, grappling with life changes or who simply wants to steer clear of the commercialism of the holiday is invited to take part in the service, led by pastors from St. Luke’s and the Lutheran Church of the Cross.

After the Longest Night Service, St. Luke’s will change gears and begin to spread some Christmas cheer. The 11th Christingle Carol Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The event caters to families with fun songs, movement and a shorter service but is enjoyed by folks of all ages each year, noted communications coordinator Barb Prescott.

Children enjoy helping to place figures in the nativity scene during the service and the Christingle oranges are always a big hit, she said. The service is a time to sing, be thankful and get in the joyful spirit.

Two other Christmas Eve services are held later in the evening – the Family Communion Service will be at 7 p.m. and the Choral Communion Service will take place at 10 p.m. Both feature caroling, choir performances and candles.

A Christmas Day service will be held the next morning at 10:30 a.m. with carolling and the choir.

The St. Luke’s holiday events are open to all and parking is available at the church.

For more information about the events, visit the event page on the St. Luke’s website.

