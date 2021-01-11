Saanich collects, mulches more than 9,000 cubic yards of fallen foliage

Saanich’s 2020 fall leaf collection saw more than 9,000 cubic yards of mulched leaves collected between Oct. 26 and Jan. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich crews have collected and mulched mountains of leaves during the 2020 fall leaf collection, and ask residents with leftover leaves to be patient as staff aims to have every street cleared by Jan. 11.

Every fall, Saanich Public Works staff travel the municipality collecting leaves. The fallen foliage is then mulched and delivered to various parks, farms, vendors and restoration sites across the district to be used in gardens, explained Kelsie McLeod, communications manager for Saanich.

Some of the Saanich-made mulch is also delivered to Mount Douglas Park, Hyacinth Park and Playfair Park for residents to pick-up for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, collection began on Oct. 26 with a crew of 10 going up and down every street in Saanich to pick up residents’ leaf piles with three large vacuum trucks. In just over 10 weeks, staff cleared more than 9,000 cubic yards of leaves in 308 loads.

She added that crews are still completing collection in Zone 3 but residents in Zones 1 and 2 can reach out to public works if they still have leaves that have not been collected. The leaves should be kept in neat piles and public works can be reached by phone at 250-475-5599 or by email at greenergarbage@saanich.ca.

Those in Zone 3 are asked to give crews until Jan. 11 to complete collection in the area before calling.

Excess leaves can also be added to green bins with other garden waste or dropped off at the Saanich Public Works Yard on McKenzie Avenue.

Residents can check the schedule to confirm their leaf pickup day and sign up for reminders using the GreenerGarbage app.

