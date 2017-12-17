Saanich company offers plumbing help for the holidays

Company offers free labour for week of Dec. 18 to 22

A Saanich company is offering plumbing help for the holidays.

Rather Be Plumbing is offering free labour for the week Dec. 18 to 22.

‘We will just charge for the material,” said Jarod Hughes with the Saanich-based Rather Be Plumbing.

“We’re a new company in Victoria and we just want to give back to the community and say thank you.”

Hughes says he hopes the company’s offers will be taken up by people in need and not just someone looking to get something for free.

You can contact Rather Be Plumbing at 250-589-8555.