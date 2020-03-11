Coun. Ned Taylor said the bike skills park responds to a demand that has gone unmet as evident by the illegal jumps that cyclists have built in Haro Woods. (Submitted).

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Saanich council has unanimously agreed to consider additional funding for the Tripp Station Youth Park in the 2020 budget process.

On Monday, council was asked for an extra $100,000 for the youth-oriented bike park planned for the greenspace next to the George Tripp Hydro Substation – between Borden Street and Lochside Drive. The land is owned by BC Hydro, but the power company agreed to let Saanich lease the site for $1 every five years.

The Parks, Trails and Recreation Advisory Committee wrote to council explaining that more funds are needed to make the project a success and recommending that council endorse the funding request.

READ ALSO: Saanich residents asked for input on Tripp Station Youth Park

The youth park’s original budget of $166,700 was approved through the 2019 financial plan but as Coun. Ned Taylor, chair of the Parks, Trails and Recreation Advisory Committee, predicted last June, more funding is needed to complete the project.

“The committee wishes to inform council that they believe firmly that the additional funding request is necessary to ensure success for the project,” Taylor said.

He emphasized that it’s important for council to recognize the potential issues that can arise if the District doesn’t create a designated location for youth recreation with an emphasis on biking.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor says new bike skills park promises to improve recreational opportunities

The location, Taylor said, is ideal for a bike park as residents could bike to it along the adjacent Lochside Trail. He added that municipal staff have taken the concerns coming from residents living near the property into consideration and have adjusted the project.

Before the vote, Coun. Nathalie Chambers commended Taylor’s efforts to make the bike park a reality.

“This is just absolutely exciting,” she said. “This is a perfect location.”

Taylor told Black Press Media he feels it’s “reasonable” for the District to put the money it’s saving on leasing the property back into the project.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichparksSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local work shines in Sooke’s ARTiFACTS Arts Show

Just Posted

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Saanich council supports financial ask for Olympic qualifying tournament

Finance committee will review at March 17 meeting

Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Traffic is impacted in the area

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding

Community heavily impacted with many damaged and uninhabitable homes

Most Read