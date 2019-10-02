Saanich council voted to take no action to pursue cat control bylaws at this time. (Nicole Crescenzi/Black Press).

Saanich council scratches cat control bylaws

The vote to take no further action on the matter was unanimous

For now, unlike cats in Victoria, Saanich’s felines can continue to roam free of leashes and other restrictions.

On Sept. 30, in a meeting than ran over four hours, Saanich council voted unanimously to take no action to pursue cat control bylaws at this time.

In the report from Brent Reems, director of building, bylaw, licensing and legal services, it was emphasized that the financial and enforcement implications of cat control bylaws would put a strain on the District. The effort put in to capture and manage elusive cats would be too great and the fees paid to the Capital Regional District for use of the animal shelter would increase, the report noted.

READ ALSO: Staff suggest Saanich can’t control cats with bylaw

READ ALSO: Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

While discussing the matter, Mayor Fred Haynes noted that the report stated that police resources were stretched too thin and the cat control bylaws would add more responsibilities to the Pound Section. Coun. Rebecca Mersereau also pointed out that based on the report, she didn’t feel that implementing cat control regulations would address the roaming cat concerns.

“I’m not terribly surprised that we can not control cats,” noted Coun. Zac de Vries with a laugh while voicing his support for the motion.

City of Victoria bylaws actually mandate that cats remain in the owner’s direct control when they’re in a public setting, which means in a kennel or on a lead.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media’s annual Craft Fair Guide is back
Next story
Apple-Bee Festival returns to Metchosin

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Most Read