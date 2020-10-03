The popularity of new Saanich Emergency Program videos led to a colouring contest that drew dozens of artistic entries with this one by Madison, 9, taking top honours. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

The Saanich Emergency Program wants residents to break down barriers and become experts in preparedness.

Surveys from 2013 and 2018 show that residents felt there were barriers to being ready for an emergency. With responses in mind, the program launched a new public education campaign last year featuring new videos, website content and practical preparation tips.

The public education renewal focused on new printed materials, utility bill mail-outs, a radio campaign and two educational Youtube videos.

The videos were so popular the characters have taken on a life of their own and can now be found on the ‘Family Fun Page’ on the Saanich Emergency Program website at saanich.ca.

ALSO READ: Watch: Saanich responds to mock emergency for ammonia leak

It also led to a colouring contest on social media that drew dozens of artistic entries, said Erin Stockill, emergency program specialist. The hardest part was deciding on a winner but nine-year-old Madison’s art stood out as colourful and full of creative passion.

For those who missed the contest, the Saanich Emergency Program team has another opportunity tied in with the Oct. 15 (10:15 a.m.) Great BC Shakeout. The contest will again feature the characters from Breaking Down Barriers as they drop, cover and hold later this month in preparation for the annual ShakeOut.

ALSO READ: CFB Esquimalt sounds the alarm for Great B.C. ShakeOut with Mass Notification System

To learn more about safety in Saanich, visit the new Neighbour to Neighbour Project webpage, a central hub for a range of Saanich programs and resources that support community connections, at saanich.ca/EN/main/community/neighbour-to-neighbour-project.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria electric vehicle drivers celebrate national week with Sunday road trip

Just Posted

Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

‘Wow people want this and they will pay a premium not to have to go find it’

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

Prairie winter landscapes usher in the fall in Greater Victoria galleries

At The Galleries for October

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Most Read