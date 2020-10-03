Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

The popularity of new Saanich Emergency Program videos led to a colouring contest that drew dozens of artistic entries with this one by Madison, 9, taking top honours. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

The Saanich Emergency Program wants residents to break down barriers and become experts in preparedness.

Surveys from 2013 and 2018 show that residents felt there were barriers to being ready for an emergency. With responses in mind, the program launched a new public education campaign last year featuring new videos, website content and practical preparation tips.

The public education renewal focused on new printed materials, utility bill mail-outs, a radio campaign and two educational Youtube videos.

The videos were so popular the characters have taken on a life of their own and can now be found on the ‘Family Fun Page’ on the Saanich Emergency Program website at saanich.ca.

It also led to a colouring contest on social media that drew dozens of artistic entries, said Erin Stockill, emergency program specialist. The hardest part was deciding on a winner but nine-year-old Madison’s art stood out as colourful and full of creative passion.

For those who missed the contest, the Saanich Emergency Program team has another opportunity tied in with the Oct. 15 (10:15 a.m.) Great BC Shakeout. The contest will again feature the characters from Breaking Down Barriers as they drop, cover and hold later this month in preparation for the annual ShakeOut.

To learn more about safety in Saanich, visit the new Neighbour to Neighbour Project webpage, a central hub for a range of Saanich programs and resources that support community connections, at saanich.ca/EN/main/community/neighbour-to-neighbour-project.

