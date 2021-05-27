Bennett Dean will turn two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Photo courtesy Cameron Dean)

Bennett Dean will turn two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Photo courtesy Cameron Dean)

Saanich family plans car parade for toddler’s second pandemic birthday

Vintage car owners, truck drivers commit to making Bennett Dean’s second birthday special

Calling all vintage car collectors, truck drivers and lowrider owners.

Bennett Dean turns two on May 28 and the car-obsessed Saanich toddler will be getting the surprise of his life the following afternoon when a parade of cars, gravel trucks and other vehicles cruise down his street.

Cameron and Teagan Dean have planned a car parade on May 29 for their son Bennett’s (second from right) second birthday with brothers Logan 8 (left), and Jaxon, 7 (right). (Photo submitted by Cameron Dean)

The youngster celebrated his first birthday in the middle of the pandemic and restrictions at the time resulted in a tiny party with only members of the household present. Now that the province is allowing small outdoor gatherings, Bennett’s family decided to make his first real birthday party one to remember.

READ ALSO: Saanich firefighters mark 100 drive-by birthdays for kids amid the pandemic

Whether it’s a bike or truck, he loves “anything on wheels,” his father, Cameron Dean, told Black Press Media on Wednesday.

The family decided to plan a personal car parade and Cameron took to Facebook to ask locals with fancy cars and interesting vehicles to roll by their home at 1696 Garnet Rd. in Saanich at 3 p.m. on May 29.

“I didn’t intend to have it be this huge,” he said, noting the event has been shared all over social media. The family has been blown away by the community’s kindness, he added. Within three days, his post had been shared more than 90 times, with dozens of commenters promising to drive by in their Trans-Ams, Cadillacs, Corvettes and motorcycles.

READ ALSO: Community surprises Saanich boy with car parade on seventh birthday

Members of a local lowrider club who’ve been missing car shows amid the pandemic also reached out, offering to come by for Bennett’s big day, and Harvey the Harbour Cat is scheduled to make an appearance in the baseball team’s Hummer, Cameron said. He’s hoping to arrange for a Saanich fire truck and police cruiser to come by as well.

Whether people need an excuse to take their vintage cars out for the day or simply want to drive by in their regular vehicles with signs, all are welcome to join in and help Bennett celebrate.

Do you have a story tip? Email: devon.bidal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Car ShowsFamily activitiesSaanich

Previous story
Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Just Posted

A collaborative totem project led by artist Carey Newman (at microphone) is unveiled during a ceremony at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Legacy Totem Pole Project led by Carey Newman a nearly three-year project involving students

Fifteen-year-old Callum Stewart, who skateboards in Sidney’s Tulista Park about to to three times a week, says he is not aware of bullying at the skatepark. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers are looking into allegations posted on social media. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
RCMP looking into reports of bullying at Sidney skateboard park

Police investigating after May 22 social media post draws dozens of comments

Bennett Dean turns two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Photo courtesy Cameron Dean)
Saanich family plans car parade for toddler’s second pandemic birthday

Vintage car owners, truck drivers commit to making Bennett Dean’s second birthday special

Police arrested two people following a drug bust in Sooke on May 21. (File - Black Press Media)
Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Several weapons were also located and seized

Victoria police are looking for witnesses and information after a driver allegedly swerved and yelled hateful and racial slurs at a cycling mother and daughter on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Raging driver endangers biking mother and daughter in Esquimalt

Victoria police seek witnesses to Craigflower incident, treating it as hate motivated

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Most Read