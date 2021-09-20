Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

Ian Duncan set to climb aboard his bike at 6 p.m. Monday at Victoria International Airport

Ian Duncan is an avid cyclist and firefighter with the Saanich Fire Department. He plans to cycle for 24 hours straight Sept. 20-21 to raise awareness and funds for ALS. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Ian Duncan of the Saanich Fire Department plans to ride as many kilometres as he can in a 24-hour period to raise awareness for ALS.

He’s beginning his ride at 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 20) at the Victoria International Airport, riding the 10K airport loop as many times as possible throughout the night.

When the sun comes up, he’ll switch to a familiar 100-kilometre loop through Greater Victoria and will continue on that route until the 24-hour mark arrives.

Duncan will finish the ride at the Jubilee Playpark at the west end of the airport with the goal of having 600 kilometres under his belt.

With support from the Saanich Firefighters Charitable Foundation, Duncan hopes to raise upwards of $18,000.

“My dad was diagnosed with ALS in January. I’ve ridden bikes my whole life and just wanted to do something nice for him because a lot of people don’t know what ALS is,” he said. “It basically impacts your brain’s ability to connect and talk to your muscles.”

As an avid cyclist, Duncan figured he would use his love of cycling to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC. He encourages residents to come out and show their support for the cause as he embarks on the journey.

To donate, visit saanichfirefighters.com/charitable-foundation.

