Victorian Retirement Community ran into trouble when lowering the flag to half mast and Saanich Fire stepped in to help. (Photo courtesy Jake Pelletier)

Saanich firefighters save Remembrance Day ceremony at retirement home

The flag cord broke and crews worked to get it back up in time for the ceremony

The Victorian Retirement Community turned to the Saanich Fire Department for help when their flag tumbled to the ground on Nov. 11.

In the early hours of the morning, staff were lowering the flag to half mast when the main cord broke and the flag began to fall.

Jake Pelletier, executive director at The Victorian, rushed to catch it before it fell to the ground. While there are no laws dictating how the Canadian flag should be handled, it has become protocol to never let the flag touch the ground.

READ ALSO: Saanich Fire celebrates 100th anniversary with party

“You’re kidding me,” he remembered saying as he rushed inside to get help.

He noted that there are several veterans of the Second World War living at the community so fixing the flag in time for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony was imperative.

“Our executive chef sent a message to his long time friend from the Saanich Fire Department and within 20 minutes, we had a ladder truck on site to help us out.”

Pelletier ran down to Home Depot to pick up a new cord and the firefighters had the flag back up in time for the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Saanich Fire promotes several members of its fire prevention division

“It’s just fantastic what they did for us,” he said. “They saved the day for our residents.”

He noted that residents had crowded at the windows to watch and that it was “special for them to see the community come together.”

Pelletier also pointed out that the fire department typically responds when staff call for emergency medical services as The Victorian experiences various age-related health events frequently. He said the fire crews felt it was special to be there for another reason.

“It’s nice when we have a feel-good win.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Unwrap the glam and make someone shine at the Hudson’s Bay
Next story
Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

Saanich firefighters save Remembrance Day ceremony at retirement home

The flag cord broke and crews worked to get it back up in time for the ceremony

Christian minister accused of transphobia draws small audience, protesters in Sidney

Art Lucier is ‘100 per cent’ sure would-be audience stayed away because of perceived controversy

Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

Installation marks the countdown to the annual Christmas Light Up

Victoria women’s program in critical need of household items for women

Everything from dining sets to beds is needed to keep their programs running

Peninsula Panthers face nemesis Victoria Cougars Friday night

Cougars are the only Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team to have beaten the local Cats twice

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A driver has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Vancouver Island substitute teacher said he wanted a student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Most Read