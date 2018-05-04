Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell and Cpt. Maegan Thompson of Saanich Fire Department duck under a desk in council chambers for the 2017 Great B.C. ShakeOut. Saanich residents can learn more about emergency preparedness during Emergency Preparedness Week, May 6 to 12. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Saanich gears up for emergency preparedness week

Being prepared for the next emergency begins at home.

That is the guiding theme of Emergency Preparedness Week, May 6 to 12.

“While emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility among all levels of governments, preparing really starts at home,” said Frank Macdonald, deputy fire chief. “Families should ensure they create a plan that includes everyone in the household. Most people have almost everything they need to prepare and it is simply a matter of centralizing items.”

An emergency prepardness kit should include non-perishable food, a first aid kit, and water. Experts recommend residents store four litres of water, per person, per day for a minimum of seven days.

Saanich Emergency Program will feature several activities to highlight these and other points during Emergency Preparedness Week.

Saanich.ca will showcase Saanich’s emergency notification website on May 7. The website, along with social media, will serve as Saanich’s main communication channels during an emergency.

Saanich Emergency Program will kick off the campaign under the hashtag of #getyourkittogether. Retweet for a chance to win a grab-and-go bag.

Saanich Emergency Program will also hold an individual and family emergency preparedness presentation May 16, 7 p.m. in the Kirby Room of Saanich Police building. Call 250-475-7140 for more information.

For more information, see here:

