Saanich ‘inside cat’ comes home two weeks later, two pounds lighter

The only one not excited about the return of Arthur, is the other cat from his house, Calvin.

Granted, Calvin has some troubles of his own.

Ed Pullman and his family were in a state of shock when Arthur – a three-year-old Lynx Point – returned on Sunday after two weeks away. Statistics vary on runaway cats, but Arthur is not the kind of cat that can survive the elements. Chances of finding a lost pet after 24 hours decrease dramatically. They were beginning to accept he was a goner. How the indoor cat survived the rain-soaked fortnight, Pullman is not sure. Arthur clearly didn’t eat much, if anything at all.

(Inset photo: Arthur snug in a pet carrier, caught in neighbour’s garage)

The story brings hope to others who’ve lost their cat for more than 24 hours.

“He’s one kilo lighter, from 5.6 kilos (12 pounds) down to 4.6 (10 lbs.) and dehydrated… but otherwise fine,” Pullman said.

On Sunday Sept. 2, Arthur broke free. It was the first time but every time before Pullman was able to track him down in a few hours.

This time, Arthur didn’t come around.

In his attempts to track the cat down, Pullman, who is also a director with the Gorge Tillicum Community Association, made a lot of new connections. Pullman put up about 97 posters all around.

A neighbour was able to trap Arthur on Sept. 14 when the cat darted into the neighbour’s garage.

“I put up about 100 posters, delivered flyers to surrounding blocks, searched properties on my block and the adjacent one, contacted ROAM [Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing] and FLEC [Find Lost and Escaped Cats],” Pullman said. “My neighbours and I are good buds now. All great people.”

Since Sunday afternoon there’s been an extraordinary amount of cuddles from the cat who already loved to cuddle.

However, things are different. Pullman’s other cat, Calvin, has remained upstairs since Arthur’s return. Calvin is no longer comfortable with post-adventure Arthur, meaning Arthur will remain downstairs.

“People say it’s the smell. Arthur doesn’t smell like he used to so Calvin is afraid of him,” Pullman said. “Arthur is downstairs, Calvin upstairs. It’s apparently quite common.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
$1 million raised for charities at Langford fundraiser

Just Posted

Two to hospital after University of Victoria sailing mishap

Wind gusts capsize boat of recreational club sailors

Victoria’s deaf community advocates for different sign languages to be recognized on federal accessibility act

Advocates also want Indigenous Sign Language to be recognized on the Indigenous Language Act

Transport Canada announces funds for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats

Contaminants at Laurel Point Park will be removed starting at the end of September

Saanich ‘inside cat’ comes home two weeks later, two pounds lighter

The only one not excited about the return of Arthur, is the… Continue reading

Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Saturday night festival celebrates harvest moon, fall season

Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to keep backyards clear of entanglements

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

Lions earn stunning 35-32 OT win over Ticats

Epic comeback lifts B.C. past Hamilton in CFL thriller

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Czarnik nets 3 as Flames dump Canucks 5-2

Calgary picks up exhibition win over Vancouver

Ottawa to name new ambassador for women, peace and security, Freeland says

Chrystia Freeland also confirmed Canada would spend about $25 million to fund number of initiatives

‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

VIDEO: B.C.-born firefighter remembered by MP in emotional speech

Family asks first responders to look after one another in wake of suicide, growing concerns of PTSD

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

Most Read