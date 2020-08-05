Signage reminds of the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich kicks off social distancing photo contest with Dr. Bonnie Henry pin prize pack

Post social distancing photos curve photos to social media, tag District of Saanich to enter

Saanich is inviting residents to take part in a social distancing contest to help flatten the curve and win a Dr. Bonnie Henry pin prize pack.

The contest – which takes place on social media – ends Aug. 8. Contestants are asked to share pictures of what they’re doing to keep themselves and others safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Saanich staff suggest submitting photos of residents practising social distancing, wearing masks or showing frontline workers some love.

To enter, participants are asked to post their photos – tagging the District of Saanich – on Facebook or Twitter and follow the municipality’s social media account on their platform of choice.

Saanich invites residents to take part in a social distancing photo contest to win Dr. Bonnie Henry pins. (Photo via the District of Saanich)

Once the contest closes, Saanich will draw names for five prizes of pins featuring the provincial health officer and her most famous quotes – including “Be kind, be calm, be safe.”

For more information on the contest and disclaimers, visit saanich.ca.

