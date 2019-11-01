The current map is less user friendly. (Saanich GIS Map Service/District of Saanich)

Saanich launches upgraded online public service map

Map has various layers including parks and trails, sewer infrastructure and historical sites

The District of Saanich launches a new public service map – SaanichMap – on Monday morning.

The District’s IT staff have been working to upgrade the public service map for several months. The upgraded map’s technology will make it more compatible for users and includes several new features.

The full-feature map has various layers for viewers to see parks and trails, transportation lines, sewer infrastructure and detailed information about properties and historical sites. Users can also compare current aerial photos to ones dating back to 1997 to see how Saanich’s neighbourhoods have changed.

READ ALSO: Tips to prepare for and adjust faster to this weekend’s time change

The District has also provided a “light” version of the map for folks using smartphones and tablets.

In order to install the new SaanichMap, the Saanich GIS Map service is offline from noon on Nov. 1 to the morning of Nov. 4.

Once the upgrades have been added, a how-to guide will be posted so users can get acquainted with the new service. A series of frequently asked questions will also be posted along with answers to help users.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Photo gallery: Residents dress up for Halloween on the Avenue
Next story
Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Just Posted

Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

Police used guns to euthanize 48 deer between the two cities

Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

Student led pub nights, Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in downtown Victoria

The seventh Dia de los Muertos celebration is happening on Nov. 2

Welcome to mustache season: Movember begins

People can now start fundraising for men’s health initiatives for the month of November

Saanich councillor gives keynote address at healthy aging conference in Japan

Coun. Judy Brownoff shared Age-Friendly Saanich with delegates from around the world

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Portions of Galloping Goose Trail remain closed until end of November

Pedestrians and cyclists can take detours around the area near the McKenzie Interchange

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read