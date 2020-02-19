The Saanich Archives Heritage Week exhibit tells the story of diversity in the region. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich marks B.C. Heritage Week with diversity display

Exhibit on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre until Feb. 27

Saanich is marking B.C. Heritage Week 2020 with a diversity display at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

This year, B.C. Heritage Week runs from Feb. 17 to 23. Municipalities across the province will be highlighting the history of their region and “Bringing the Past into the Future” – this year’s theme. The annual week-long celebration is organized by Heritage BC, a non-profit which prioritizes heritage conservation, and takes place during the third week of February.

To celebrate the District’s history, the Saanich Archives team has put together an exhibit called Diverse Saanich which recognizes the multicultural history of the Saanich Peninsula with an acknowledgement that the region was diverse long before Europeans arrived.

Through photos and information, the exhibit tells the story of some of the local First Nations who have always called this area home, and of the folks who have been coming from all over the world for nearly 200 years – including Chinese, French, African, Jewish, Japanese and Sikh immigrants.

Residents can check out the Diverse Saanich collection at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in the hallway display cubes until Feb. 27. The recreation centre is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Heritage BC website at heritagebc.ca or the District of Saanich website at saanich.ca.

