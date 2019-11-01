The District of Saanich is marking tree appreciation day with a public tree planting on Saturday. (Tree Protection Bylaw/District of Saanich)

Saanich marks Tree Appreciation Day with public planting

Volunteers, staff add 25 shade trees to King Alfred Park on Saturday

The District of Saanich marks Tree Appreciation Day with a public tree planting on Saturday in King Alfred Park.

Saanich Parks and Recreation staff will be joined by volunteers, scouts and students from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2. The goal is to plant 25 shade trees in the park. Two restoration areas will also receive a few hundred new native shrubs and trees in an effort to replenish natural pollinator habitats in the area.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay hosts Tree Appreciation Day at Uplands Park

The event is also designed to encourage Saanich residents to get more in tune with the natural spaces in the District. One of Saanich’s goals is to the improve the natural intelligence – knowledge of nature, parks and environment – of all residents by 2025. Through community tree planting, nature walks, volunteer habitat restoration projects and more, Saanich is actively working to encourage residents to start their natural intelligence journey.

At the Tree Appreciation Day event, attendees will learn about the benefits of tree planting. According to the Saanich website, tree planting promotes urban forests, helps the pollinators, fights carbon dioxide emissions, and gives folks of all ages the opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of the community.

READ ALSO: Saanich marks National Tree Day with opening of tree area, native tree planting

Attendees are encouraged to wear gloves and boots and bring a small shovel or some gardening equipment. The planting will take place in the park just off King Alfred Court and is accessible by transit. Folks are encourage to consider walking, biking or car pooling to the event.

To learn more, visit the Saanich website or contact Saanich Parks at 250-475-5522.

