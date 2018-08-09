Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell recently met with Emiko Yamanaka (standing to his left), a “hibakusha” (or survivor) of the Hiroshima bombing, during his current trip to Japan. Saanich is in talks to strike a sister-city relationship with Hatsukaichi City near Hiroshima. Photo submitted

Saanich mayor participates in Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, who is currently in Japan as part of efforts to build a sister-city relationship with Hatsukaichi City, described attending the recent Hiroshima Peace Ceremony as extremely emotional.

“I’ve never experienced such a solemn event but it is also inspiring to see how committeed the people of Japan are to peace and nuclear disarmament,” said Atwell.

The ceremony held Aug. 6 marked the 73rd anniversary of the first nuclear attack in human history, when the American warplane Enola Gay dropped a nuclear bomb code-named Little Boy over the Japanse coastal city of Hiroshima during the final days of the Second World War.

The attack – followed by a second nuclear attack two days later on Nagaskai – killed anywhere between 90,000 and 146,000 in Hiroshima, with the Nagasaki attack claiming anywhere between 39,000 and 80,000 lives.

While the attacks prompted the eventual surrender of Japan, it has also turned Hiroshima into a symbol for nuclear disarmament, where the ruins of the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall stand as they did on the day of the attack. Atwell also had a chance to meet a survivor (or “hibakusha”) of the attack.

“This isn’t a topic often talked about in Canada but touches the lives of Hiroshima citizens every day,” he said. “After this experience, I am going to increase my participation through Mayors for Peace.”

Atwell was able to visit the site because Hiroshima lies less than half an hour away from Hatsukaichi City, which had sent a delegation to Saanich in late April.

Atwell is now returning the favour with visits to local sites including the Miyajima Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“We [also] spent a day at the Hatsukaichi Internatinal Association, participating in cultural activities with students from around the world to understand what a Saanich experience would be in the future,” he said, adding that he plans to submit a report to council following his return on Aug. 10.

Atwell’s final stop will be at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, where he will meet with trade officials representing British Columbia in Japan.

Atwell is travelling on official business, while his partner is travelling at her own expense.

Previous story
Cops for Cancer fundraiser rolls on the West Shore

Just Posted

Lisa Helps opens campaign headquarters, a ‘space for the community’

Mayor and team park office on Fort Street to support merchants hit hard by bike lane construction

Cops for Cancer fundraiser rolls on the West Shore

Cruise 4 the Kids supports kids battling cancer, pediatric research

Saanich Coun. Wergeland will not seek re-election

Leif Wergeland served on Saanich council 22 years

Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Bowker Creek Brush Up brings art lovers to Oak Bay

The 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up is Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Terrain near the Snowy Mountain fire, 14 kilometres southeast of Keremeos, is home to rattlesnakes

Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Vancouver own goal hands Toronto FC 2-2 draw in Canadian Championship final opener

Firefighters ask public to ‘smarten up’ as they battle person-caused Nanaimo Lakes wildfire

Fire at 179 hectares and 25 per cent containment as of Wednesday evening

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

Most Read