Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (left) with his siblings Shirley Feld, Clifford Haynes, Matthew Haynes and Denise Baker – his twin sister – during a Christmas family reunion in Wales. (Photo courtesy Fred Haynes)

Saanich mayor reminisces on Christmases past with family in Wales

Holiday season to be spent at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

As B.C. prepares for a holiday season at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes has been looking at old family photos and reminiscing about Christmases past. Several years ago, he spent the holidays in Wales with family including his twin sister, Denise Baker, and siblings Shirley Feld, Clifford Haynes and Matthew Haynes.

This was the last time the Haynes family was able to spend Christmas together, he noted. Celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, but he noted that being separated from family has made him appreciate them more.

READ ALSO: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

