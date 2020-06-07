Saanich mayor shares recipe for lemon vegetable kebabs ahead of grilling season

As grilling season approaches, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is sharing his family’s favourite veggie-filled barbecue recipe.

Haynes likes to use a recipe for lemony vegetable kebabs from The Australian Women’s Weekly Great BBQ Cookbook as inspiration.

“It’s a great base recipe,” he explained, adding that any veggies and sauces can be substituted in based on preference. “Barbecuing the vegetables brings out that yummy, caramelized roasted flavour.”

Haynes recommends using zucchini, sweet potato and even carrots whether they come from the garden or from local farms.

Lemon-Veggie Kebabs

To start, cut up a large eggplant or zucchini and chop red pepper, onions, button mushrooms, carrot or sweet potato.

Veggies like eggplant and zucchini should be salted then set out to rest for 30 minutes before being pat down with a paper towel to absorb moisture. Tougher vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes should be steamed beforehand as they don’t cook all the way through on the barbecue, Haynes explained.

Next, thread alternating vegetables onto skewers before adding them to the grill. While barbecuing, brush the kebabs with a lemon baste made with lemon juice, any oil and a clove of crushed garlic – Haynes recommends adding a splash of balsamic vinegar too.

Once the vegetables are soft, remove from the grill and sprinkle with fresh parsley and chives before serving.

