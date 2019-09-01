Jesse Thomas Brown has been part of the Victoria music scene for over 20 years and recently released a greatest hits album. (Photo by Scott Bennett)

Saanich musician brings greatest hits to the Oak Bay stage

Jesse Thomas Brown will perform at David Foster Theatre Sept. 12

Hot on the heels of his recent Greatest Hits album release, Saanich musician Jesse Thomas Brown is gearing up for his concert at the David Foster Foundation Theatre at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel on Sept. 12.

The concert will be in celebration of the album release, he explained.

Brown, a singer and pianist, plays originals and covers. The greatest hits album was crowd-sourced and will include 11 original songs and a bonus track — a cover of the song Solidarity Forever. He explained that his recording of the trades-worker anthem has gained popularity online but was never included on one of his albums until now.

“I didn’t want this compilation to be a reflection of what I felt was my best material,” said Brown. “Instead, I wanted it to represent the tastes and preferences of my audience.”

The Greatest Hits album is available on iTunes, CD Baby and Spotify, he explained. It will also be the set list for his upcoming concert with a few extra covers thrown in. Songs by Springsteen and Elton John can be expected, he said.

Brown gets his inspiration from many bands across many genres and countries, but he credits John for his love of music. He saw John on The Muppet Show when he was 13 and became obsessed with the artist’s songs. After finally seeing John in concert, he decided to learn piano. By 16, Brown was writing his own music and by 19 he was performing live shows.

After over 18 years in the Victoria music scene, Brown felt it was safe to say the David Foster Theatre is the best venue in the area because it’s comfortable for the audience and it has good acoustics.

“It really elevates my music,” he said.

He noted that he’s grateful for his audience and is looking forward to sharing a fun evening with them.

The concert will take place at the David Foster Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Free parking will be available underground and the bar will be open. The concert isn’t recommended for children.

Tickets are available for $30 at Lyle’s Place in Victoria, Tom Lee Music in Langford and online at www.jessethomasbrown.com.

