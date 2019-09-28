A neighbourhood in Saanich is without power Saturday morning. BC Hydro crews are on scene at Columbine Way near Interurban Road. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich neighbourhood left without power Saturday morning

About 160 BC Hydro customers without power

About 160 BC Hydro customers are without power in Saanich Saturday morning.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, the power has been off in the area of Columbine Way and Interurban Road since about 9 a.m.

Crews arrived at about 9:30 a.m. to investigate the reason for the outage. A BC Hydro crew member at the scene said a “gun shot noise” in the neighbourhood was a fuse blowing due to a fault in the line.

The crew member said BC Hydro is not sure when power will be restored as they have to find the fault in the line first.

More to come.

