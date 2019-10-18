(Twitter/@SaanichParksRec)

Saanich Parks and Rec launches online vote for guide naming

rather than ‘duke it out’ residents can vote online to name ‘older adult guide’

Saanich Parks and Recreation needs a new name for its “older adult guide.”

In a bid to garner feedback, Saanich narrowed the title for its guide to six options and used social media to urge residents to vote online.

The six finalists are: Belong, Connections, The Journey, Forward, Join In and AIR.

“Rather than duke it out with a battle ending in tears, we thought we’d give our loyal participants and fans a chance to voice their opinion,” Saanich Parks and Recreation said in a tweet. Voting closes Nov. 1

Vote here.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Most Read