Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary holds early bird raffle

Sidney resident Kevin Greenway received an early Christmas present by winning $200 as the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary held an early draw as part of its upcoming Christmas Bazaar Raffle scheduled on Nov. 19 at the Mary Winspear Centre. Nancy Coutts, Iris Fowler, Janie Scott, Jean Van Wyk, Maryann Little and Pauline Dance held the early draw on Friday, Sept. 2 in the Save-on-Foods parking lot.

