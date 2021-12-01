Lineman Josh Gait of Driftwood Communications prepares to hang the first 14 holiday decorations along West Saanich Road in Brentwood Bay on Sunday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula lights up as crews prep for Christmas

Community association helps to light up Brentwood Bay

Crews spent Nov. 28 putting up Christmas lights on top of 14 lamp posts lining West Saanich Road between Wallace Drive and Verdier Avenue in Brentwood Bay.

The seasonal lights went on later that day with the regular streetlights. The Brentwood Bay Community Association organized the light-up, with Driftwood Communications hanging the lights.

Christmas decorations have also gone up in Sidney outside municipal hall, along Beacon Avenue and in Tulista Park, with a large Christmas tree lighting the way along Lochside Drive.

