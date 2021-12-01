Saanich Peninsula lights up as crews prep for Christmas

Crews spent Nov. 28 putting up Christmas lights on top of 14 lamp posts lining West Saanich Road between Wallace Drive and Verdier Avenue in Brentwood Bay.

The seasonal lights went on later that day with the regular streetlights. The Brentwood Bay Community Association organized the light-up, with Driftwood Communications hanging the lights.

Christmas decorations have also gone up in Sidney outside municipal hall, along Beacon Avenue and in Tulista Park, with a large Christmas tree lighting the way along Lochside Drive.

RELATED: Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

ChristmasSaanich Peninsula