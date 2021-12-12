Saanich Peninsula toy drive organizers make final request for public donations

Real estate agent Chace Witson (centre), flanked by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers volunteers Patti Sanders (left) and Carey Salvador, encourages donations to the annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive. Donations can be made until Dec. 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Organizers of a local toy drive on the Saanich Peninsula hope to exceed 2020 donations as the campaign enters its final phase.

The annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive organized by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers is accepting monetary donations until Dec. 15.

Organizer Patti Sanders and Carey Salvador said the aim is to beat last year’s donation total of $8,700 to be able to expand the charitable organization’s offerings to include new clothing and personal care items.

“We are currently just over halfway to our goal, so any and all donations are greatly appreciated and needed at this time,” Sanders said.

Salvador stressed the local nature of the campaign. While many large and well-known toy drives happen across Greater Victoria, they do not always reach families on the Peninsula, she noted.

“We collect donations from our local community, and those donations stay on the Saanich Peninsula,” she said. “We are also able to purchase all the gifts on the Peninsula, which supports our economy.”

Chace Whitson, a local real estate agent and longtime supporter of the drive, echoed this appeal.

“I want to encourage all who can do so to donate and ask our local business owners to step up and support this important cause this holiday season,” he said.

Formed in 2015 to directly work with the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to support families who access its services, Peninsula Santa’s Helpers offers tax receipts for any cash donations of $50 and above.

Contributions can be made online at marywinspear.ca/event/peninsula-toy-drive or by phone by calling 250-656-0275.

