Saanich Peninsula women who care keep kids in camps

The Saanich Peninsula 100 Women Who Care donate $19,200 to Kamps for Kids, a perpetual fund registered with the Victoria Foundation. (Courtesy Kamps for Kids)

A generous 100 women care enough to keep kids in camp.

The Saanich Peninsula 100 Women Who Care recently donated $19,200 to Kamps for Kids, a donor-managed, perpetual fund established by the Williston family and registered with the Victoria Foundation.

The fund, established in 2014, supports children from lower income families by sending kids aged 7 to 12 to week-long overnight summer camps. Preference is given to families living on the Saanich Peninsula but all applications are considered.

Kamps for Kids creates life-changing opportunities to live away from home, possibly for the first time, being in a cabin with other peers while also learning confidence and independence. Families choose the camp they wish their child to attend, generally Camp Pringle, but any registered charity camp is considered.Learn more and apply at kampsforkids.org.