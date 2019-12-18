The team at Rather Be Plumbing will work for free on Dec. 18, 19 and 20 to give back to the community. (Photo courtesy Jarod Hughes)

Saanich plumbers give back to community with free service before Christmas

Business doesn’t want people forced to choose between Christmas presents and hot water

A Saanich plumbing company is offering free service to south Island residents in need as the holidays approach.

Staff at Rather Be Plumbing are gearing up for their third annual community give-back days.

The idea came to owner Jarod Hughes in December 2017 after he assisted a customer who was struggling to pay the plumbing bill. He didn’t charge her for the service and decided to see who else he and his staff could help.

READ ALSO: Saanich council pauses updates to local area plans

This year, Rather Be Plumbing will provide free labour for those in need from Dec. 18 to 20. The team will take requests from as far away as Sooke, Hughes noted. He pays his staff’s wages so they can waive the $70 per hour fee. The only thing customers need to pay for is the materials.

Hughes emphasized that the free service is only meant for folks in need. In 2017, calls were out of control and not everyone calling was actually in need. From then on, staff have been clear that they’re aiming to help people who don’t have the resources to afford plumbing service.

READ ALSO: Police ask public to avoid Oak Bay Marina after early morning fire engulfs boat

“It’s for the person who can’t afford Christmas presents and a hot water tank,” Hughes said.

One customer that stood out to Hughes was an Esquimalt woman he helped in 2017. She’d been without running water since Canada Day and he was happy to be able to step in and help solve her plumbing issues free of charge.

No appointments are needed, Hughes explained. Just call 250-589-8555, explain the situation and the team will do the rest.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay’s decorative streetlights have regular run-ins with large vehicles

Just Posted

Adopted grandmother to murdered Oak Bay girls shares her grief

Andrew Berry faces an automatic life sentence; judge expected to deliver a parole decision Thursday

Central Saanich police interviewing dozens of families over daycare allegations

No charges laid following arrest of Montessori daycare teacher

Saanich plumbers give back to community with free service before Christmas

Business doesn’t want people forced to choose between Christmas presents and hot water

Police ask public to avoid Oak Bay Marina after early morning fire engulfs boat

Crews arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m on Wednesday

McKenzie Interchange delivers early present

Trans-Canada Highway alignment ahead of schedule

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Transparency, dedication sum up B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2019

B.C. athletes proved to be leaders on the national and international stage despite current and past physical, mental challenges

Most Read