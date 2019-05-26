Carrot Seed Preschool is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a reunion barbecue on June 5 for current and former students. (Facebook/Carrot Seed Preschool)

Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Thousands invited RSVP for Carrot Seed Preschool 30-year celebration

Thousands of former Carrot Seed-goers are gearing up for a preschool reunion.

Cordova Bay’s Carrot Seed Preschool is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a barbecue for current and former students and families.

The Saanich preschool has cared for over 3,000 students since it opened in 1988, and now wants to invite them and their families for “an afternoon of food and fun,” according to preschool council chair Roger Miller.

“Some of our former students won’t have seen each other for two or three decades,” he said. “So the barbecue will be a great opportunity for them to get together and reconnect.”

READ ALSO: Piglet party at Carrot Seed Preschool

Owned by Cordova Bay United Church, the preschool is managed independently with a focus on “development of the whole child – socially, emotionally, intellectually and physically.”

“We are a ‘learn through play’ program in which the children provide ideas and then the teachers create rich environments to expand and fulfill the learning that can come from them,” Miller said.

“It is an honour to be a part of a child’s development and we all treat it as such. We are so excited for the 30th year and we are looking forward to the years ahead.”

The barbecue will be held Wednesday, June 5 from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Carrot Seed Preschool (813 Claremont Avenue). Former students and families interested in attending are asked to RSVP by May 30 via email to carrotseedpreschool@telus.net.

READ ALSO: Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

