A heat pump financing program offered by the District of Saanich offers climate-friendly, affordable heating and air conditioning options for Saanich residents. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

A heat pump financing program offered by the District of Saanich offers climate-friendly, affordable heating and air conditioning options for Saanich residents. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich pumps up plan to help homeowners make switch away from oil heating

Interest-free option for heat pump installation allows repayment over 10 years

The District of Saanich is offering up to $12,000 of interest-free financing to help homeowners upgrade oil furnaces or boilers to an electric heat pump.

The option enables residents to repay the financed amount over 10 years through an additional amount on the home’s property tax payments.

Saanich is launching the program as a way to help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate carbon-intensive oil heating in the district by 2030.

Heat pumps are becoming a popular way to provide efficient heating and cooling with renewable energy, while also reducing heating bills. The Saanich program is being launched in conjunction with the District of Central Saanich’s Oil to Heat Pump Financing Program.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich pumps up efforts to fight climate change with heat conversion program

Mayor Fred Haynes said in a release the municipality is thrilled to be able to offer the program, and through collaborating with the federal government, the province, the Federation of Canadian municipalities, the Real Estate Foundation of BC and BC Hydro, “we are one step closer to meeting our climate action goals.”

The financing option is a pilot program with a limited number of spaces available. Interested residents are encouraged to apply early, as the first intake deadline is June 6. Those missing this deadline will have an opportunity to apply for the next intake period.

More information and the steps to participate are available at saanich.ca/heatpumpfinancing.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichGlobal climate actionSaanich

Previous story
Free seedling, mulch, compost program targets underserved Victoria communities

Just Posted

UVic president Kevin Hall, left, and Vikes women’s soccer co-captain Trinity Kettyls, winner of the Presidents Cup, awarded to the university’s most outstanding student-athlete for the year. The presentation was part of the annual Vikes athletics awards ceremony held April 5. (APShutter.com/courtesy of UVic)
Vikes women’s soccer star Trinity Kettyls awarded UVic’s top student-athlete award

Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Cole Schwebius handles the puck Friday night during game five of the first BCHL playoff series against the Langley Rivermen. The Grizzlies lost 5-3, eliminating them from the playoffs. (Garrett James BCHL/Twitter)
Victoria Grizzlies knocked out of playoffs by Langley Rivermen

A heat pump financing program offered by the District of Saanich offers climate-friendly, affordable heating and air conditioning options for Saanich residents. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich pumps up plan to help homeowners make switch away from oil heating

Drawing by Ke Ma, one of the 32 graduating students from the University of Victoria’s fine arts department. (Courtesy Ke Ma via Subject to Change website) Drawing by Ke Ma, one of the 32 graduating students from the University of Victoria’s fine arts department. (Courtesy Ke Ma via Subject to Change website)
Graduating visual arts students prepare for year-end exhibit at UVic