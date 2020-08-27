Saanich implements increased rates starting Sept. 8 but will reinstate the 25-times pass while COVID-19 restrictions are in place. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich recreation centres implement annual fee increase, bring back 25-times pass

COVID-19 safety protocols in place at all facilities

Saanich residents looking to get a workout in will notice a change in recreation centre fees in September along with the limited return of the 25-times pass.

During the annual budget deliberations, Saanich increased recreation fees for 2020-2021 by about two per cent. The new rates come into effect on Sept. The 25-times pass, effective as long as COVID-19 restrictions are in place, costs $147 for adults $108 for seniors and students and $72 for children.

READ ALSO: Saanich recreation facilities gradually reopening this summer

Saanich also offers the LIFE program which assists low-income residents with recreation costs.

Recreation passes with an expiration date – monthly passes, for example – won’t be reintroduced in Saanich until the province gives recreation centres the green light to resume full operation. Time-sensitive passes were cancelled by the district in June and patrons who’d already purchased annual or monthly memberships were credited.

READ ALSO: Saanich modifies recreation centre weight rooms to reduce COVID-19 risks

Saanich’s Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, Pearkes Recreation Centre, Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head Recreation Centre closed in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and began to gradually reopen on July 13. Other services have since resumed with new safety protocols.

For more information about recreation centre pass options and COVID-19 protocols, visit saanich.ca.

READ ALSO: Saanich cancels recreation centre membership passes due to COVID-19

