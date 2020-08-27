Saanich recreation centres implement annual fee increase, bring back 25-times pass

Saanich residents looking to get a workout in will notice a change in recreation centre fees in September along with the limited return of the 25-times pass.
During the annual budget deliberations, Saanich increased recreation fees for 2020-2021 by about two per cent. The new rates come into effect on Sept. The 25-times pass, effective as long as COVID-19 restrictions are in place, costs $147 for adults $108 for seniors and students and $72 for children.
Saanich also offers the LIFE program which assists low-income residents with recreation costs.
Recreation passes with an expiration date – monthly passes, for example – won’t be reintroduced in Saanich until the province gives recreation centres the green light to resume full operation. Time-sensitive passes were cancelled by the district in June and patrons who’d already purchased annual or monthly memberships were credited.
Saanich’s Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, Pearkes Recreation Centre, Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head Recreation Centre closed in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and began to gradually reopen on July 13. Other services have since resumed with new safety protocols.
For more information about recreation centre pass options and COVID-19 protocols, visit saanich.ca.
