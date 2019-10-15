Fireworks are allowed in Saanich, but only on Halloween night and only if the person setting them off has taken the certification course through the Saanich Fire Department. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich residents planning Halloween fireworks displays must plan ahead

Folks are required to attend one of three safety courses, buy a permit

“We know it’s fun and a tradition,” said firefighter Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis. He explained that the fireworks safety courses are open to residents over 18. Following the successful completion of the course, a permit will be issued for $10. Payment can only be made with cash or a cheque.

The fireworks safety course must be taken every three years, meaning that residents last certified in 2016 must register for another course if they’re planning on setting off a fireworks display for Halloween 2019.

READ ALSO: Bonfires allowed in Saanich for $10 but only on Halloween night

For those looking to get certified in time for Halloween, there are sessions Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 27. Each hour-long session begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Kirby Room in the Fire Public Safety Building at 760 Vernon Ave.

A resident 18 or older with a permit will be allowed to set off consumer fireworks from 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 and must use all safety precautions. The fireworks must be lit in a safe, outdoor area away from structures, trees and anything flammable, spectators must be at least 20 feet away, fireworks should be lit with a stick not a match, water or sand must be on hand and the “duds” must be left alone for 30 minutes.

READ ALSO: Free firework safety courses coming to the West Shore right before Halloween

Failure to follow guidelines or possession of prohibited fireworks – pyrotechnic special effects fireworks or display fireworks – can result in the confiscation of the permit and fireworks and a fine between $100 and $500. There is also a ban on selling or purchasing fireworks in the District of Saanich.

The fire department will give the Saanich Police Department and 911 call takers a list of residents that are allowed to set off fireworks on Halloween night in case complaints are made.

Folks interested in the safety course must pre-register by calling the Fire Prevention Division at 250-475-5500 or emailing fireprevention@saanich.ca with their full name, phone number and the number of the course they want to take. An application information form is available online.

