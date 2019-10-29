The Berwick House retirement home in Gordon Head is welcoming little goblins and ghouls for Halloween fun on Oct. 29 and 30. (Pixabay image)

Saanich retirement home welcomes youngsters for Halloween fun

Berwick House in Gordon Head to host annual two-day Great Pumpkin Walk

The Berwick House retirement home in Gordon Head welcomes little goblins and ghouls for Halloween fun on Oct. 29 and 30.

The annual two-day Great Pumpkin Walk includes ghosts, treats and lots of pumpkins.

Children of all ages are invited to dress up and make their way down to the Berwick House on Shelbourne Street on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the Halloween open house.

The students at Hillcrest Elementary carved 60 pumpkins to help decorate and the gardens on the grounds have been transformed into a spooky landscape, said Kendra King, active living manager. There is also an interactive activities every year and for 2019, staff have created a Harry Potter library for all the young witches and wizards in Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

The drop-in event is free and takes place in the ground floor – there won’t be any trick or treating as kids will get to do that on Oct. 31, King explained.

She noted that the event has been taking place for several years and grows every year. Grandchildren, staff kids and local students come by to share in the fun. Even students that have moved from Hillcrest Elementary to middle school still come by for the festivities, treats and scares, King noted.

“Residents love it just as much as the kids,” she said.

Kings also emphasized the importance of building community and givign folks from different generations the opportunity to interact.

The spooky festivities will take place at 4062 Shelbourne Street and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Most Read