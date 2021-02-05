Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)

Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

A new hall of fame for alumni of Spectrum Community School celebrates a history of athletic success.

The Spectrum Alumni Hall of Fame includes athletes who attended the school and its predecessor Mount View Secondary School, which closed in 1974.

“Spectrum and Mount View combined have had a long history of athletic success, but our committee did not think there had been enough done to celebrate this success over the years,” says a statement from Spectrum teacher and athletic director Dom Butcher. “We want to celebrate the past and inspire those in the present toward future excellence.”

Individual plaques with photos of each inductee will be hung along the entrance to the Saanich school’s gymnasium, with room to celebrate future athletes.

READ ALSO: Spectrum Community School winter fundraiser generates $10K for families in need

To start, 20 athletes are featured including 1975 grad Eddie Murray, who played for the NFL and left the league in 2000 as the 12th all-time leading scorer; 2008 grad Shanice Marcelle, who played for Canada’s national women’s volleyball team and is pursuing qualification for the 2024 Olympic games.

All inductees are notable and accomplished athletes, ranging from lacrosse players and coaches to basketball and soccer players.

“We have a long list of athletes who we hope potentially to induct in future years,” Butcher says. “We have lots of wall space to add names and hopefully we will keep producing student athletes who want to earn a spot alongside these school legends.”

A formal induction ceremony will be held when public health protocols allow.

Spectrum principal Bruce Bidney says the induction celebrates both athletics and community.

“I would like to congratulate the inductees and thank the hall of fame committee members for their hard work on this project,” he says.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Spectrum Community School celebrates one year stigma-free

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSchoolsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay business has Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded in return
Next story
North Saanich author wins award for work in First Nations housing

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)
Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police looking for Rhett Dahl, 43

Restoration is underway at a Vic West heritage home in the 200-block of Robert Street, which was severely damaged by fire in April, 2020. (Courtesy of Vanessa Nicholson)
Restoration begins on Vic West heritage home ravaged by fire

‘Muirhead House’ was built in 1903, damaged by fire in April 2020

Hughes Clothing owner Rebecca Burrows. (Photo credit: Table Creative)
Oak Bay business has Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded in return

Hughes Clothing owner creating non-profit in response

West Shore RCMP released “dramatic footage” of the moment a fawn was rescued from a wrought-iron fence in Colwood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
VIDEO: West Shore crews rescue trapped fawn from fence

Mother watches nearby as young deer struggles frantically

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

Most Read