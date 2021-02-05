Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)

A new hall of fame for alumni of Spectrum Community School celebrates a history of athletic success.

The Spectrum Alumni Hall of Fame includes athletes who attended the school and its predecessor Mount View Secondary School, which closed in 1974.

“Spectrum and Mount View combined have had a long history of athletic success, but our committee did not think there had been enough done to celebrate this success over the years,” says a statement from Spectrum teacher and athletic director Dom Butcher. “We want to celebrate the past and inspire those in the present toward future excellence.”

Individual plaques with photos of each inductee will be hung along the entrance to the Saanich school’s gymnasium, with room to celebrate future athletes.

To start, 20 athletes are featured including 1975 grad Eddie Murray, who played for the NFL and left the league in 2000 as the 12th all-time leading scorer; 2008 grad Shanice Marcelle, who played for Canada’s national women’s volleyball team and is pursuing qualification for the 2024 Olympic games.

All inductees are notable and accomplished athletes, ranging from lacrosse players and coaches to basketball and soccer players.

“We have a long list of athletes who we hope potentially to induct in future years,” Butcher says. “We have lots of wall space to add names and hopefully we will keep producing student athletes who want to earn a spot alongside these school legends.”

A formal induction ceremony will be held when public health protocols allow.

Spectrum principal Bruce Bidney says the induction celebrates both athletics and community.

“I would like to congratulate the inductees and thank the hall of fame committee members for their hard work on this project,” he says.

