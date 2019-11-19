The District of Saanich are looking into making the West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road intersection a signalled intersection. (Saanich/McElhanney Consulting Services)

Saanich seeks feedback proposedWest Saanich/Prospect Lake upgrades

Residents can submit comment forms online until Nov. 24

Saanich residents were invited to attend an open house on Nov. 13 to provide feedback on the proposed intersection upgrades at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road.

Conceptual designs for a traffic light-controlled intersection and a roundabout were presented by staff at the open house and attendees were invited to speak their minds.

Those who attended the open house were also asked to fill out a comment form which asked attendees to indicate how they currently use the intersection and how often, identify their main concerns with the current layout and the pros and cons to the two conceptual designs, among other things.

According to a report from McElhanney Consulting – an engineering firm hired by the District of Saanich to consult on the project – the intersection controlled by a signal would cost about $1.6-million and the roundabout would cost $1.7-million.

Anyone who was unable to attend the open house is able to fill out the open house comment sheet online or email the Saanich engineering department by Nov. 24.

According to Harley Machielse, director of engineering, staff are still analyzing the responses from residents and will continue to do so after the deadline for the feedback forms passes.

The District of Saanich are looking into making the West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road intersection a roundabout. (Saanich/McElhanney Consulting Services)

