Saanich is seeking residents between 16 and 24 years old willing to serve on advisory committees. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

The District of Saanich is seeking young residents willing to serve as members on various advisory boards.

Youth representative positions are available on six of Saanich’s advisory committees. The Active Transportation committee, the Arts, Culture and Heritage committee, the Environment and Natural Areas committee, the Parks, Trails and Recreation committee, the Planning, Transportation and Economic Development committee and the Healthy Saanich committee each need one youth member.

Youth members must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and will have full voting power on their committees. The District is hopeful that the young committee members will bring unique perspectives on the issues discussed by the groups.

Several regular member positions are also still available on five of the six committees. The Active Transportation and Environment and Natural Areas committees each require one regular member, while the Healthy Saanich, Parks, Trails and Recreation and Planning, Transportation and Economic Development committees each require three more regular members.

Appointments to committees are made by council and terms typically last just one year. The committees meet once a month except in July, August and December.

Residents interested in serving on the committees must fill out an application and submit a resume by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Applications can be sent to the District’s Legislative Services Division at Saanich Municipal Hall or emailed to council@saanich.ca.

For more information about the individual committees, visit saanich.ca.

