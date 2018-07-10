Saanich set to seal 150th time capsule

The time has come to bury the time capsule showing what Saanich looked like during Canada’s 150th sesquicentennial birthday as a nation in 2017.

On Sunday, July 15, the public is invited as the water-proof time capsule will be sealed into a cement monument in front of Saanich’s municipal hall. It’s designed to be open in 2067.

Coun. Vicki Sanders is an ambassador with Saanich’s Canada 150 committee, which worked throughout the year to gather contemporary artifacts to go in the capsule and to also run the #GratefulforSaanich campaign, mostly at summer events.

Sanders expects a big crowd to join council and Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison for the celebration.

“This is a public event, one and all, across the world, are invited to come,” she said. “It’s been an exciting year with photographs and I think that our Saanich residents have shown their great pride and enthusiasm, caring about what a wonderful place it is, we’re a sharing people.

“I won’t be here but Saanich will be here in 50 years to open its time capsule, the same year in 2067, that City of Victoria will open its centennial capsule from 1967.

Saanich’s time capsule includes themes of youth, environment, truth and reconciliation, diversity and inclusion.

Sanders has faith that everything inside the capsule will be in tact when its opened, despite what she’s read about capsules uncovered in other cities.

“I saw a story about one time capsule which wasn’t sealed well, it was opened to find a mucky soup,” Sanders said. “That won’t happen with us but it’s also about more than the artifacts, it’s about community coming together, which is why we ran the #gratefulforsaanich campaign.”

The Saanich News is a sponsor of the time capsule with partners Camosun College, Peppers Foods, Canadian Tire and Big Wheel Burger.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Saanich Municipal Hall’s parking lot entrance and will offer refreshments. The #Grateful4Saanich art panels and photos created during Saanich’s Canada 150 events will be on display.

